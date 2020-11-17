NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $1,186,748.64 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVEE opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $72.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 97.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 53.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Sidoti raised NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

