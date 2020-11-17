Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $735.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

