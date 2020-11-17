OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT Raised to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

OncoCyte stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OncoCyte by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 89.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

