Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,614 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Open Text worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,561,000 after purchasing an additional 277,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,941,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 0.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,694,000 after acquiring an additional 332,640 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

