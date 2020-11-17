Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.29

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.54. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 82,737 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, which completed phase II clinical trials is an orally ingestible insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901 that completed phase I clinical trials is an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.