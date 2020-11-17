Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $646,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) Company Profile (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.