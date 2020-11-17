Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the October 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OROXF stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Orosur Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

