PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,334 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

