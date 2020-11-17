PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.40 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

