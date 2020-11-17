PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

