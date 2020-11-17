Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Up 2,563.6% in October

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 2,563.6% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

