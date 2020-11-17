Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) & Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) Financial Contrast

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64% Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -43.69

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Standard Ventures and Piedmont Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Gold Standard Ventures on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

