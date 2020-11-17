Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.