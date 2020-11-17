Piper Sandler Weighs in on TELA Bio, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TELA Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($2.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.93). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

TELA Bio stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a current ratio of 25.98. The firm has a market cap of $243.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 267.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 724,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 527,391 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,212,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,391,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 317,537 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,449,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.