PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.63

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $9.79. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 434,651 shares traded.

PSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

