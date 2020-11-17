Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.66. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 22,368 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

