Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,519 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Republic Services worth $54,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

