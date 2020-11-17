Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 71,730 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $45,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

