Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 895 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $52,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,260.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,282.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,155.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 150.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,304.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

