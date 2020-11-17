Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $56,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after purchasing an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,728,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 55.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,099,000 after purchasing an additional 603,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

