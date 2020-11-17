Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,362 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 181,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of eBay worth $50,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 83.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $234,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,593 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

