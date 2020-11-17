Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Twitter worth $49,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 41.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 29.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 60.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 14.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,310 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

