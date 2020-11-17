Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 70,646 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $47,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

NYSE:EXC opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.