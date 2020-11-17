Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $46,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,170,376.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

