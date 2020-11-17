Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.29 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,192 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AMETEK worth $40,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $362,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,291 shares of company stock worth $4,043,886. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

AME opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $120.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

