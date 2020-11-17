Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.01 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of IQVIA worth $43,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,572,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,199,000 after buying an additional 379,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $237,088,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

