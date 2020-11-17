Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.67 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of MGM Growth Properties worth $43,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

