Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.15 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of PNM Resources worth $44,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 38.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

