Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.56 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $45,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $11,701,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.66.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

