Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.64 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $46,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

