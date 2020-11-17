Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.76 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $46,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 159,127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 207.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

LSXMA stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

