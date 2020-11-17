Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.03 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $49,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $9,476,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.