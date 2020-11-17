Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.57 Million Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $49,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $83,719,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 695,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,207.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 479,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $157.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,802.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,349,776. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

