Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.66 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $52,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,661 shares of company stock worth $72,303,450. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.