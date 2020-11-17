Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,098 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of HollyFrontier worth $43,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $59,978,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $23,802,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after acquiring an additional 625,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 207.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 598,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFC. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.75.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

