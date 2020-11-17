Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $41,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $1,851,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $2,476,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 154.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

NYSE ROK opened at $241.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $221.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.