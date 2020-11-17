Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $43,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,683 shares of company stock worth $5,257,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

Shares of DAR opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

