Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $55,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.