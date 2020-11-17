Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,302,329 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 13,484.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,329 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $48,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at $270,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cannae by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cannae by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cannae by 65.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

