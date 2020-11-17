Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 442,880 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 442,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.55% of American Assets Trust worth $51,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 853,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 284,115 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 3,182.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 222,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 215,610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1,642.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 106.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 106,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 104,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,412 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $643,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 320,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AAT opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

