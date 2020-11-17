Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 54,519 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $45,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 58,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,215,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

