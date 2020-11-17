Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 55,447 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $49,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average is $165.80. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

