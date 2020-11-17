Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Raymond James worth $54,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Raymond James by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

