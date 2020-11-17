Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Cable One worth $45,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149 shares of company stock worth $4,000,998. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

CABO stock opened at $2,021.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,847.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,822.30.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

