Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $51,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,058,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.78.

NYSE DECK opened at $249.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.23. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $285.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.