Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $57,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after purchasing an additional 633,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $300,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.