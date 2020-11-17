Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,265 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $43,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588 over the last 90 days.

A opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

