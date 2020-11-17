Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 174,691 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 174,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ConocoPhillips worth $57,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

NYSE COP opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

