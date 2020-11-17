Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.74% of Crane worth $50,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

