Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,268 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $41,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

TROW stock opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

